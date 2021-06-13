6,213 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $189.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.87. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $114.19 and a 12 month high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

