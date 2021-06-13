$58.92 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $58.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $63.00 million and the lowest is $50.11 million. Radius Health reported sales of $50.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $254.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.65 million to $264.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $306.99 million, with estimates ranging from $263.04 million to $343.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of RDUS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 14,714.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.