5,145 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

