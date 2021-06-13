50,000 Shares in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) Purchased by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:SPKBU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter worth $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $428,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $748,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II in the first quarter valued at $973,000.

SPKBU stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

