$481.06 Million in Sales Expected for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) to report $481.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $471.08 million and the highest is $491.04 million. National Fuel Gas reported sales of $323.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $55.18. 177,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,948. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $37.87 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,036,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,156,000 after acquiring an additional 158,685 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,104 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.