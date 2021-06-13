4,000 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of THC opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.80. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,713,987 shares of company stock worth $145,391,319. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

