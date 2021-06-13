$4.73 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report sales of $4.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.03 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year sales of $19.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.05 billion to $19.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.65.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,700,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total value of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,777,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 705,818 shares of company stock worth $95,520,532. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.57. The company had a trading volume of 788,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,560. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $151.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPO Logistics (XPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.