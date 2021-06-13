3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
3i Group stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.11.
3i Group Company Profile
