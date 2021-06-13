3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

3i Group stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.23. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

