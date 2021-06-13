3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Trading Up 5.1%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.97 and last traded at $30.80. 21,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,980,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $561,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,380,676 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,151 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,775 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,384 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $55,082,000 after buying an additional 200,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

