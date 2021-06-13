$391.31 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce sales of $391.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $343.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,793 shares of company stock worth $6,989,050. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce stock opened at $62.66 on Friday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.11%.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

