3,762 Shares in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,762 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Talend during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $102,513.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,941 shares in the company, valued at $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $32.43 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLND. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

