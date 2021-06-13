3,740 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

