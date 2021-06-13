$36.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce $36.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vericel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.64 million. Vericel posted sales of $20.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $166.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $167.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $216.08 million, with estimates ranging from $208.75 million to $235.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

VCEL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.58. 270,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,895. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 719.84 and a beta of 2.12. Vericel has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $64.89.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,040,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,535,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock worth $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Vericel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 105,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter worth $991,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

