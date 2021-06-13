$342.33 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report $342.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $340.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $343.90 million. U.S. Concrete posted sales of $322.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares in the company, valued at $782,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $130,174 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USCR traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.57. 448,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,562. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.11. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.