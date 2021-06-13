3,129 Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,657,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,532,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,669,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,950,000 after purchasing an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novartis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,808,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,253,000 after purchasing an additional 263,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,796,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVS opened at $92.69 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

