$305.93 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce sales of $305.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.40 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PACW shares. Truist raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

NASDAQ:PACW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 584,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,632. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.61. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,059,000 after purchasing an additional 249,076 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.