$30.73 Million in Sales Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will post $30.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $31.50 million. Absolute Software reported sales of $27.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full-year sales of $119.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $120.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $132.30 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $133.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABST shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 458.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 89,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,601. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.19 million, a PE ratio of 73.16 and a beta of 0.89. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.33%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.