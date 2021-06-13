29,405 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,055,000. Aptiv accounts for approximately 2.0% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Aptiv by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.67. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

