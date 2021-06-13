$27.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to post $27.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.30 million and the highest is $28.00 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $25.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $112.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.00 million to $114.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $113.87 million, with estimates ranging from $111.50 million to $115.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.47 million.

FBIZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $234.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

