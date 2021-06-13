$261.58 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce $261.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $262.20 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $139.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Trade Desk.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,729 shares of company stock valued at $83,940,451. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTD traded up $9.54 on Tuesday, reaching $599.81. The stock had a trading volume of 611,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,183. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $343.04 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $627.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 123.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 2.49.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Trade Desk (TTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.