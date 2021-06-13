$26.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) will post sales of $26.87 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.88 billion and the lowest is $25.53 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $27.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $91.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.24 billion to $94.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $91.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $98.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

LOW traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $190.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,127,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $123.09 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 27.09%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

