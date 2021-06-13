22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Sells $597,500.00 in Stock

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN XXII opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $730.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 1.84. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

