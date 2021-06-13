$210.93 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report $210.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $209.27 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $907.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $994.80 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

In other news, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,317,792.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 191,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $9,707,561.50. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537 in the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,547. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.87. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $64.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

