20,000 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Acquired by MYDA Advisors LLC

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $2,439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.57. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $10.20 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.