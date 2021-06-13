17,048 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Purchased by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock worth $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $41.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $41.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.