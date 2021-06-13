$17.90 Million in Sales Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report $17.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.80 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year sales of $84.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.70 million to $85.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $183.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $242.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Velodyne Lidar.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of VLDR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785,223. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.94. Velodyne Lidar has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 0.90.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,496,035 shares of company stock valued at $55,648,615. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $911,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

