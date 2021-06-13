16,364 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Acquired by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 989,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,164,000 after buying an additional 463,262 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of IDV opened at $33.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

