$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) will report sales of $147.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $147.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $597.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.00 million to $598.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $687.12 million, with estimates ranging from $676.50 million to $695.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

Shares of MSP stock remained flat at $$26.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,185. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.43.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $611,054.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,464.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,166,377.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datto during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

