1,210 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,920 shares of company stock worth $14,442,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $103.20 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.20.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

