$112.69 Million in Sales Expected for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post $112.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.40 million to $113.30 million. Alteryx reported sales of $96.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $569.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $565.10 million to $570.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $678.81 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.23.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,515 shares of company stock worth $3,190,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 130.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 204.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 574.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 12.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akaris Global Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter valued at about $2,298,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,071. Alteryx has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.24 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

