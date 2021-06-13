$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.72 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $8.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Constellium by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,983 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,470,000. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $18,159,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM opened at $20.07 on Friday. Constellium has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 2.63.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

