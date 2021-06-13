$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post $1.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.50. 2,147,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,413. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth approximately $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

