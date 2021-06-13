$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) will announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.42 billion. NetApp reported sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetApp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in NetApp by 1,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after buying an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 853,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $62,010,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $83.37 on Friday. NetApp has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

