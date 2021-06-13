$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.30 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $7.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.50 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

EA traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,615. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.91. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,712 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,135. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

