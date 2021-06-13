$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 261.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of ZION opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.75. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total transaction of $114,152.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,791,000 after buying an additional 2,975,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

