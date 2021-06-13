$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Prologis reported sales of $944.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.25.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.78. Prologis has a 52-week low of $87.93 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.90, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after buying an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after buying an additional 1,226,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.