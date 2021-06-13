0xBitcoin Price Down 11.3% Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and $524,090.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00057178 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003669 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00022439 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.07 or 0.00776317 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00084901 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.61 or 0.08070787 BTC.
0xBitcoin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “
0xBitcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
