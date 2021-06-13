-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report earnings per share of ($0.48) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.45). Relay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($6.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Relay Therapeutics.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RLAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

RLAY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 399,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,550. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.28.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relay Therapeutics (RLAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.