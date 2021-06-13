$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. AAR reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AAR.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIR. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist raised their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. 459,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.31. AAR has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,155.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,462. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 27.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $7,228,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

