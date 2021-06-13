$0.38 EPS Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 477,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 214,423 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 130,271 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 877.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 743,734 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $18.05 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

