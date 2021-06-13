-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.28). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.81). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. Silk Road Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

SILK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a current ratio of 10.11. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11.

In other news, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $217,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $467,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,415.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,059 shares of company stock worth $3,933,342. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 757.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

