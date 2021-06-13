$0.34 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. Element Solutions posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,924. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Element Solutions (ESI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.