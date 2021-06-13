-$0.28 EPS Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Heat Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 1,055.71%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBX shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics stock opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.72. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $30.10.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

