$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MWA opened at $14.55 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 55,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 37,170 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

