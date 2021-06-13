$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.11. Zynga posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNGA. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 358,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $3,712,412.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,349.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $125,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,820 shares of company stock worth $7,830,469. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

