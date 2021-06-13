$0.05 EPS Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Scientific Games posted earnings of ($2.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $3.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. Scientific Games’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Union Gaming Research upped their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 501,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,376. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.18. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $77.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 47.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 14,250.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

