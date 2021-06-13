$0.05 EPS Expected for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.07. Oceaneering International posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $630,301.50. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oceaneering International by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 84,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OII traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.88. 468,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,131. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.33.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

