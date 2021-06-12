Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) versus Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Head to Head Review

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and Nuwellis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $80.12 million 6.84 $9.07 million $0.26 60.50 Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.98 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.42

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Nuwellis. Nuwellis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 6.10% 11.19% 8.90% Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Zynex and Nuwellis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zynex currently has a consensus price target of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 37.48%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Summary

Zynex beats Nuwellis on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Brunei, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Palestine, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

