Zilliqa One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.31 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and approximately $126.31 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00139925 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000116 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001852 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.75 or 0.00717360 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

ZIL is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,666,457,538 coins and its circulating supply is 11,374,990,385 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

