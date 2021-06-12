Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Sells 18,192 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software accounts for about 1.5% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $76,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COUP traded up $10.79 on Friday, reaching $234.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,120. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.06.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,671 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

